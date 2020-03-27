Discussion
Pedro Acosta
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I am excited to announce the launch of TrueBonds. TrueBonds is set to simplify the funeral industry by enabling the planning of funerals online. Clients can plan funerals while also inquire about pricing and funeral-related merchandise. Our interactive and user-friendly online platform guides family members through the difficult process of funeral planning from anywhere in the world. Within 5 minutes families can plan and pay for funeral arrangements, allowing them to direct more energy into spending time with their loved ones. Working in the funeral industry for many years, we understand the difficulties in making arrangements dealing with grief. We've found, that the steps on finding the right funeral home with the services and prices families are asking for becomes a difficult task. TrueBonds aims to solve this by providing a platform to make it easier on families during this painful time. We've partnered with trusted funeral homes in order to fulfill all your needs and questions around the clock. We guarantee itemized price list for merchandise and services selected from all funeral homes. Conveniently organize vital information to automatically transfer to PDF documents when filing death certificates. We hope this tool can help can have a positive impact in this industry. We will continue to provide the best service to all families during this process. Thank you all for your time and patience. Best, TrueBonds
