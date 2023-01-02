Products
Trudo: Fine-tuning simplified
Ranked #10 for today
Trudo: Fine-tuning simplified
Intuitive UI to fine-tune, test, and deploy GPT-3 models
Trudo AI is a simple user interface that allows anyone to fine-tune GPT3 models with a spreadsheet. b
Launched in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
by
Trudo AI: OpenAI Fine-Tuning Simplified
About this launch
Trudo AI: OpenAI Fine-Tuning Simplified
Intuitive UI to fine-tune, test, and deploy GPT-3 models.
0
reviews
18
followers
Trudo: Fine-tuning simplified by
Trudo AI: OpenAI Fine-Tuning Simplified
was hunted by
Igor Nefedov
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Igor Nefedov
. Featured on January 2nd, 2023.
Trudo AI: OpenAI Fine-Tuning Simplified
is not rated yet. This is Trudo AI: OpenAI Fine-Tuning Simplified's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
8
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#10
