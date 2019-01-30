Words are precious.
Trove helps you create a personal collection of words you've looked up.
Our weekly emails will jog your memory with words you added recently.
All your words are stored forever in your trove.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Armaan VananchalMaker@armaanv · Cofounder at Frapp
Hi Everybody, I love the spirit of Making in this community and it has been my goal to put out a product here. I come across new words ever so often and soon after looking them up, I completely forget their meaning. 🤐 We built Trove to solve this! 🎉 We've also built a basic Chrome Extension and Firefox Extension to let you add words as and when you come across them. We would love to hear your feedback and suggestions 🤓
Upvote (2)Share·