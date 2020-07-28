Discussion
2 Reviews
Stephen Ou
Hunter
Got to witness first hand as @saurabhsharan and @jonjyan build out their quarantine side project, designed to help people save money. I connected my bank accounts (via Plaid, just like how Venmo/Betterment/Robinhood connect to bank accounts). Trove gave me a card recommendation (Chase Sapphire Preferred) that can earn me $842 more in rewards. It took a couple extra minutes to apply for the card, and it's coming soon in the mail! I never put much thoughts into my credit card game. Having Trove give me card recommendations removed the hassles of doing research on NerdWallet.
