Trove

Earn more credit card rewards

get it
Trove automatically finds you the credit cards that earn you the most rewards based on your unique spending habits.
It has earned their average user $500 in additional credit card rewards.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Stephen Ou
Hunter
Got to witness first hand as @saurabhsharan and @jonjyan build out their quarantine side project, designed to help people save money. I connected my bank accounts (via Plaid, just like how Venmo/Betterment/Robinhood connect to bank accounts). Trove gave me a card recommendation (Chase Sapphire Preferred) that can earn me $842 more in rewards. It took a couple extra minutes to apply for the card, and it's coming soon in the mail! I never put much thoughts into my credit card game. Having Trove give me card recommendations removed the hassles of doing research on NerdWallet.
Eric Wei
Congrats on the launch! 🔥 very cool product
