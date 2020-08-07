Discussion
Ian Thiel
Hunter
I loved go links at Optimizely and later at Alto and am thrilled that Trotto is making this tool easy for any company of any size to take advantage of. Once you’ve used go links, it's hard to live without them!
We used to use go links at Udacity too :) thanks for making this!
@linamelia you're welcome! Thank you for your support!
Thank you for the hunt, @ianthiel, and hello, Product Hunt! 👋🏻 I'm a Xoogler and former Optimizely engineer turned founder. Today I'm thrilled to launch Trotto, an open-source internal URL shortener (commonly called "go/ links") for your company or organization. Trotto also works with your personal email (gmail.com, etc.) if you want to make your own personal go/ links, free forever. A go/ link shortens and simplifies any link you use frequently for work so that it's easy to remember and share. For example, the very long, messy, random link to that critical Google Doc, Notion project, Dropbox folder (as a few hypotheticals) becomes go/critical. You can remember that, right? I first saw go links at Google, where they're a way of life, and later set them up at Optimizely, where they caught on as well. Eventually, after I pursued some not-so-great business ideas, it dawned on me that go links could be turned into a real product. While we're today doubling down on open source, Trotto has been in use by organizations around the world as a fully-managed solution for years. Figma uses Trotto and says that one thing they love is how much easier it is to circulate critical information within the company and direct people to the right information, regardless of the tool. Learn more about how Figma uses Trotto on our blog: http://www.trot.to/blog/2020/08/... Trotto has everything you'd expect from a go/ links solution (including the ability to create, use, and modify go/ links that are shared with your organization—and with nobody else) plus: - It's open source! Both the Trotto application and the browser extension are open source. - Google SSO - A browser extension for instant "go/" goodness, no DNS required - A searchable go/ links directory - Admin roles - Programmatic links - Coming soon: Webhooks you can use to extend the tool (examples: Slack alerts, backups, failovers) 🎁 Here's an offer! I will personally walk 30 people through setting up their own instance of Trotto, plus the extensions. Send an email to help@trot.to to set up a time! Or learn how to deploy your very own Trotto instance right now, in minutes: https://www.trot.to/docs/deploy/... Questions and feedback extremely welcome, here and on GitHub! Thank you for reading! ~Jon
I absolutely love go/links as it makes my life easier throughout the day navigating Jira and other resources within our company!
@cameron_taylor_lr thank you for using and loving go links, and for all your feedback!!
@jon_gaulding I could really go on for hours about the go/links I've created and how useful and more efficient that they've made my work and everyone else's at the company. For me as a Support and IT professional they are absolutely invaluable.
Great product - I use it literally every day!
@bryce_york thank you for being a superuser!