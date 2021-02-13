discussion
Manuel Bauer
MakerSoftware Developer
👋 Hi Product Hunt, I am Manuel, the creator of Troposphere. A time ago I launched Troposphere here on Product Hunt. Now I'm back with the public release of the Troposphere APIs, which powers the whole website. With these your own app and website can now have access to global weather forecasts, climate data and location search. All from one source. Try it out now at https://www.troposphere.io/devel... The first 1,000 API calls of each month are free. Now credit card required :) Happy to hear feedback.
