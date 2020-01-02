Discussion
2 Reviews
Dio Ianakiara
Maker
Hello Hunters! 👋 I would like to introduce to you our new TronWallet 3. A 3rd-generation cryptocurrency wallet that has built-in Bitcoin support for both mobile & desktop. TronWallet 3 is a non-custodial & fully private wallet, utilizing the highest blockchain speed & military-grade security. The SWAP feature allows users to directly exchange TRX to BTC & TRON-based tokens. The new Portfolio holds all your wallets simply & safely. A fully decentralized p2p multi-currency crypto wallet that is easy to use. Explore the world of blockchain through our Dapp Browser & use our new SWAP feature to directly swap between major coins without ever entering an exchange to trade. Simpler. Faster. Smarter.
Great product! The best WALLET for TRON
