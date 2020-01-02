Log In
TronWallet 3

TronWallet 3 Goes Live with Bitcoin Support and BTC Swap

TronWallet 3 is a non-custodial & full private wallet, utilizing the highest blockchain speed & military-grade security. The SWAP feature allows users to directly exchange TRX to BTC & TRON-based tokens. The new Portfolio holds all your wallets simply & safely
TronWallet 3 Goes Live with Full Bitcoin Support, TRX to BTC Swap & New Portfolio Feature

The latest product of Getty/IO, TronWallet 3, introduces mobile support for Bitcoin and new cryptocurrency swap feature. TronWallet, the most widely used cryptocurrency mobile wallet in the TRON ecosystem, is excited to announce the release of our latest product and update, TronWallet 3.
2 Reviews5.0/5
Dio Ianakiara
Dio Ianakiara
Maker
Hello Hunters! 👋 I would like to introduce to you our new TronWallet 3. A 3rd-generation cryptocurrency wallet that has built-in Bitcoin support for both mobile & desktop. TronWallet 3 is a non-custodial & fully private wallet, utilizing the highest blockchain speed & military-grade security. The SWAP feature allows users to directly exchange TRX to BTC & TRON-based tokens. The new Portfolio holds all your wallets simply & safely. A fully decentralized p2p multi-currency crypto wallet that is easy to use. Explore the world of blockchain through our Dapp Browser & use our new SWAP feature to directly swap between major coins without ever entering an exchange to trade. Simpler. Faster. Smarter.
ReM-BrAk
ReM-BrAk
Definitely the best wallet for TRON and all TRON tokens ! Now with BTC it is my only wallet ! Many others currency are coming ! What a strong product and team 🔥
Michael James
Michael James
Great product! The best WALLET for TRON
