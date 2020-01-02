TronWallet 3

Exclusive Interview with TronWallet's CEO: Big Upgrade, Crypto's Future, & Justin Sun Today, we're talking with the CEO of TronWallet, Dio Ianakiara, about the TRON community, TronWallet's achievements, ideas, and future plans. U.Today: Dio, thank you for joining us! TronWallet was announced less than 1.5 years ago. Since the announcement, the results have been quite impressive to say the least.