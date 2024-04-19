Launches
Trombonest
VR Trombone on Meta Quest
Trombonest is a Virtual Reality Trombone app that anyone can play.
Launched in
Virtual Reality
Music
by
Trombonest
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GODOT
23 upvotes
Godot is an amazing engine, and the godot-xr-template makes setting up a VR app a breeze. I love that Godot is dead simple, fast, it just works, and it's open source and updated frequently.
About this launch
Trombonest
VR Trombone on Meta Quest
Trombonest by
Trombonest
was hunted by
Michael Norris
in
Virtual Reality
,
Music
. Made by
Michael Norris
. Featured on April 20th, 2024.
Trombonest
is not rated yet. This is Trombonest's first launch.
