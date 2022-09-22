Products
Trombone Champ
Ranked #20 for today
Trombone Champ
It's like Guitar Hero but for Trombone
Honk, blow, & toot your way through over 20 songs, collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards, and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
Launched in
Music
,
Games
by
Trombone Champ
About this launch
Trombone Champ
It's like Guitar Hero but for Trombone
Trombone Champ by
Trombone Champ
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
,
Games
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Trombone Champ
is not rated yet. This is Trombone Champ's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#118
