Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Troll Factory
Troll Factory
Online game teaching you how fake news is spread - and why
News
Free Games
+ 2
Troll Factory game asks you to imagine you are a professional troll who tries to amass influence in social media by spreading fear, bias and suspicion using botnets, paid marketing and internet memes.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
43 minutes ago
A new edugame Troll Factory teaches you how fake news is spread - and why
A new edugame Troll Factory teaches you how fake news is spread - and why The Finnish Public Broadcasting Company Yle exposes the inner workings of professional online trolls in order to help people learn about information wars.
Get ready for a new era of personalized entertainment
The ghost in the machine will now tell stories New machine learning technologies, user interfaces and automated content creation techniques are going to expand the personalization of storytelling beyond algorithmically generated news feeds and content recommendation. The next wave will be software-generated narratives that are tailored to the tastes and sentiments of a consumer.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send