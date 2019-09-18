Log InSign up
Troll Factory

Online game teaching you how fake news is spread - and why

Troll Factory game asks you to imagine you are a professional troll who tries to amass influence in social media by spreading fear, bias and suspicion using botnets, paid marketing and internet memes.
A new edugame Troll Factory teaches you how fake news is spread - and why The Finnish Public Broadcasting Company Yle exposes the inner workings of professional online trolls in order to help people learn about information wars.
