Discussion
Noah
Hunter
Especially in these times where local farmers need all the support they can get, Trofi steps in to connect their product directly with those who care the most - the people who eat it. By skipping grocery stores and other middlemen, group buying connects consumers to farmers in a cost-friendly and personal way, tying together communities while providing fresh local produce. I discovered Trofi through Mozilla Builders, and as a food tech founder I love their vision of leveraging technology to decentralize the supply chain and bring farmers and communities closer together!
