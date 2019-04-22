A map-based marketplace for real-time visual information. Trivyol allows users to request info about a location via photo, video, or text. Trivyol is for info that is unavailable or out-of-date online. Trivyol’s network of local users fulfill these requests.
New local tech startup allows users to request photos, videos from anywhere at anytimeTwo Tulsa-area data scientists are hoping to revolutionize on-demand access to information. Asad Molayari and Tilan Ukwatta are the founders of Trivyol, a website and app that allow users to request photos and video from anywhere at anytime. Other users then can respond and provide the requested images and information.
Tulsa World
Asad MolayariMaker@amola · Co-founder at Trivyol
Hey PH community, After over a year of hard work, we’re finally launching here on Product Hunt. +1000 users, 100s of public cameras, and 100s of information, photo, & texts requests. Trivyol’s mission to enable instant visibility around the world is becoming reality. If you want specific information from a far away place, that can’t be found on the Internet, you can create a Trivyol request and someone nearby your desired location can fulfill it. Trivyol is great when you want to know how busy restaurants, driver’s license offices (DMVs), malls, and events are, or for seeing how your potential overseas vacation spot really looks like right now. Also, other use cases are for news agencies to get photos of remote incidences right away. Features currently available (on iOS, Android and Web App): ● Make an information request. (via photo and text message) ● Fulfill a request and earn money. ● Access to 1000s of enhanced, live public camera streams by map location. Features to come: ● Panoramic photos ● Video footage and streaming ● Photos taken by drones About Trivyol: We are a tech startup that aims to build a platform for on-demand information. We are very passionate about enabling people to see anywhere in the world in real time. We want to do this with the help of over two billion smartphone users around the world. Thanks to everyone for voting and sharing Trivyol!
