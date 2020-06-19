Trivia for Slack
Fun team-building with 1000s of quizzes right inside Slack
Hey Product Hunt, we’re excited to be launching Trivia today to you folks! 🤩 First off, thank you @kevin for hunting Trivia for Slack! Quick context: At Springworks (our company), we moved to WFH from mid-March and then announced our remote-first policy on May 6th. We’ve been since optimizing our home offices and our Slack workspace for productivity and testing lots of team-building activities. 👊 We saw lots of traction with Quizzes, but they required fixing up a timeslot, downloading a separate app and conducting the quiz over a Zoom call. 🤨 That’s when we decided to build a Slack app. Introducing Trivia! 🚀 With Trivia's suite of quizzes, you can bring Social & Fun back to your workspace (right inside Slack) even while working remotely. Trivia quizzes are fun, easy to launch, and provide a quick 5-minute break to your workday. And they're real-time, meaning the team comes together to play! That's the point. 😇 MCQs - multiple choice questions with 4 answers each across topics like science, tech, business, movies, entertainment, and even Maths and Grammar. Look out for the GoT, The Office and Harry Potter quizzes as well. 😍 Seamless - play with your team anytime, anywhere right on top of Slack Multiple game types (coming soon) - for variety Leaderboards (coming soon)- track results real-time along with final podium standings showcased at the end. 👍🏻 Check out the video above for a walkthrough of how it works (watch at 2x speed) Try it out. It’s free for the first 10 quizzes and 7 days trial included. 😊 Post that especially for the PH community, we’re doing a 10% off for the first 100 PH users on any of our plans for as long as you wish to use Trivia. Use code: TRIVIAONPH10 🙏🏻 springworks.in/trivia There are lots of features that will be coming in the next versions. Look forward to hearing from you on what features you’d like to see next - we may already have many of them on our roadmap! 🤩 PS: Trivia for MS Teams is coming soon too!
Trivia has turned around the way we take breaks at Springworks. It's simply just a terrific way to have fun every now and then. It reminds me of the days when my teammates and I would gather around the foosball table after lunch and play a few rounds (very competitive rounds of foosball). It's brought back that old office banter - the way we used to count winning streaks and wait for the next match to just get back our rep. Trivia has brought that excitement, that sense of being together back and it's just going to get better with new game types coming up in the following weeks.
Tried it out for a week. It really helps our remote team come together and play and discuss and get into a fun competitive mode during the busy with this app.
Trivia was one of the best thing that happened to our slack workspace !
Wow... such a great product😍, beautifully designed. Employee engagement for remote teams was just an abstract(before Trivia).
