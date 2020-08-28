Trivia for Google Chat
Team-building w/ fun quizzes, games right inside Google Chat
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Abhash Kumar
MakerHead of Marketing at Springworks
Hey Product Hunt, we’re excited to be launching Trivia for Google Chat today to you folks! 🤩 Quick context: At Springworks (our company), after we moved to WFH from mid-March and then announced our remote-first policy on May 6th, we’ve been testing and experimenting with lots of team-building activities. 👊 We saw lots of traction with Quizzes, but they required fixing up a timeslot, downloading a separate app and conducting the quiz over a Zoom call. 🤨 That’s when we decided to build a gaming app that'd work right inside the communication tool of your choice (whether Slack, MS Teams or Google Chat). Glad to introduce Trivia for Google Chat today! 🚀 With Trivia's suite of quizzes, you can bring Social & Fun back to your workspace even while working remotely. Trivia quizzes are fun, easy to launch, and provide a quick 2 to 5-minute break to your workday. And they're real-time, meaning the team comes together to play! That's the point. 😇 ➡️ Trivia Quizzes - With over 27,000 Trivia questions across more than 30 categories, you can never run out of quizzes to play with your teammates in real-time! ➡️. Anagrams + Word Puzzles - Solve over 10,000 word-puzzles by rearranging letters. Show off your vocabulary and earn bragging rights. Trivia as of today: 🔥 28,000+ Trivia Players 🔥 1000+ Workspaces 🔥 30+ Countries Check out the video above for a walkthrough of how it works and how you can install Trivia for Google Chat (you need a GSuite account) or head to the link and follow the super-simple instructions. Try it out. It’s free! There are lots of features that will be coming in the next versions. Look forward to hearing from you on what features you’d like to see next - we may already have many of them on our roadmap! 🤩 NB: Trivia for Slack and Trivia for MS Teams also available. In addition to Quizzes and Anagrams/Word Puzzles, Trivia for Slack and Trivia for MS Teams also have these game types ⤵️ (Un)Popular Opinions - Vote for hundreds of opinions with your colleagues, stir up some controversy and bring back the old work banter. Gotcha! - Outsmart your teammates with witty answers in a revamped MCQ Quiz format. Leaderboards - With both local leaderboards, play to become your workspace’s top Trivia Quizzard. Global Challenges - Compete with Trivia Players from around the world and lead the Global Leaderboard. You can head to this link to install Trivia for Slack or MS Teams: https://www.springworks.in/trivi...
Upvote (3)Share