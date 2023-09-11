Simplify your travel planning with TripTLDR. Our TripBot feature instantly suggests destinations that suit your interests and needs, eliminating the need for tedious research. Trust our concise Destination Guides for quick, reliable insights.
MySQL + PostgreSQL optimization for AWS Aurora + RDS
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for trying TripTLDR! I'd love your feedback on:
Did TripBot meet your travel interests?
Were the Destination Guides clear and reliable?
Any features to add or improve?
Would a TripBot subscription interest you?
Thanks for your input! 🙏✈️🌏"