TripsGuard

Mickey Haslavsky
Hey guys, we've built this tool the help the community of travellers get safely from place to place. Feel free to upvote and share with friends. A little overview: Discover - COVID-19 worldwide international travel restrictions including restaurants, public transportation, quarantine rules, covid tests and more Track - click on "follow" on each country profile to easily get live updates about specific countries. Report - help us get information about the country you live in by clicking on "Report Inaccuracy" We will be adding more information about tours and activities, airport activities and more soon. The website was built by the www.avian.aero team. Special thanks to David Tabachnikov (a digital nomad based in Serbia) for coming up with this incredible idea.
Incredible! Finally a place that holds all the important travel data in one place. Love it!
@ido_bichler Thanks buddy...
Awesome UX, fastest way to see high level information regarding travel restrictions.
@michael_matias1 Thank you man!
Excellent tool - great user experience, useful and simple to use
@eladschaffer Thanks Elad!