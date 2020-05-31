  1. Home
COVID19 travel restrictions worldwide

TripsGuard provide international travellers with updated COVID19 travel restrictions about more than 80 countries worldwide to plan their next trip safely.
Mickey Haslavsky
Hey guys, we've built this tool the help the community of travellers get safely from place to place. Feel free to upvote and share with friends. A little overview: Discover - COVID-19 worldwide international travel restrictions including restaurants, public transportation, quarantine rules, covid tests and more Track - click on "follow" on each country profile to easily get live updates about specific countries. Report - help us get information about the country you live in by clicking on "Report Inaccuracy" We will be adding more information about tours and activities, airport activities and more soon. The website was built by the www.avian.aero team. Special thanks to David Tabachnikov (a digital nomad based in Serbia) for coming up with this incredible idea.
Ido Bichler
Incredible! Finally a place that holds all the important travel data in one place. Love it!
Michael Matias
Awesome UX, fastest way to see high level information regarding travel restrictions.
Oona
Congrats, Mickey - looks super useful!
Mickey Haslavsky
@orokyta Thank you Oona! Hope you are doing well...
Elad Schaffer
Excellent tool - great user experience, useful and simple to use
