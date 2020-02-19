Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Tripit Carbon Footprint
Tripit Carbon Footprint
Your carbon footprint at your fingertips
User Experience
Analytics
+ 1
TripIt shows your flight’s carbon emissions and provides practical ideas on how to reduce or offset its environmental impact. TripIt automatically aggregates flight emissions across providers, giving you a holistic view of your air travel footprint.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send