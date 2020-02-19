  1. Home
Tripit Carbon Footprint

Your carbon footprint at your fingertips

TripIt shows your flight’s carbon emissions and provides practical ideas on how to reduce or offset its environmental impact. TripIt automatically aggregates flight emissions across providers, giving you a holistic view of your air travel footprint.
