TripGenie for Airbnb

TripGenie for Airbnb

Show flight prices in Airbnb

Free
Embed
✈️ Show flight prices while browsing Airbnb with TripGenie. 👋 Say goodbye to multiple tabs and endless flight searches. TripGenie consolidates the process, giving you all the necessary information in one convenient place.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Global Nomad
Travel
 +1 by
TripGenie
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out TripGenie! If you had a chance to try it out I'd love to hear your thoughts or feedback you might have. Your input is super valuable and helps me make the product even better!"

About this launch
0
reviews
55
followers
TripGenie for Airbnb by
was hunted by
Mateusz Nowotnik
in Chrome Extensions, Global Nomad, Travel. Made by
Mateusz Nowotnik
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is TripGenie's first launch.
Upvotes
56
Vote chart
Comments
22
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#205