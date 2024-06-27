Launches
TripBFF - Solo Travel App
Travel with friends around the world
Visit
Connect with travelers worldwide. TripBFF helps you meet new friends and plan adventures together. Find travel buddies, share plans, and enjoy your trips more. Join TripBFF and make travel connections that matter!
Launched in
iOS
Social Network
Travel
by
TripBFF
Fireberry
About this launch
was hunted by
Isabella Comellini
in
. Made by
Isabella Comellini
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
TripBFF
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is TripBFF's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
#141
