While I have some reservations about rolling out psychedelic therapy to the masses, I'm also not in favor of restricting access to guides, information, and support for people who might be interested in exploring this avenue of self-help or self-discovery either. In an ideal world, there would ample human guides and assistance for people who are interested in chemically-assisted therapy, but alas, there's still too many taboos (and laws) to make such access readily available and stigma-free. Is an app a sufficiently safe way to provide access instead? Jury's out, but my hunch is no — nor do I think that's what Trip is trying to achieve. And yet here we are — and at least things are moving forward, providing access to support where previously there was little to none that was publicly readily available.
@chrismessina very excited to design intersecting with this space. Tools like this make the conversation easier to have. Really glad to see this out in the wild.
Expanding the mind is just the beginning. It is the set and setting before and during, and the reflection done after trips that supports lasting personal growth. We designed Trip as a tool to support that. Through our research, we learned that many people already use their phones as a tool for tripping. The most common reasons were for music, writing notes or journaling, and voice recording. Now, they can have all three in one place. Trip helps you maximize these experiences, self-discoveries, and growth through intention setting, mood tracking, personalized music, and guided journaling. We’re currently offering invite-only access. Sign up now at tripapp.co and download the app on: iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id... Android: https://play.google.com/store/ap...
Glad you're working on this, @irokharrison. There's a lot of responsibility in designing guides for this setting. What's your process for doing so?
Trip was born out of the realization that as psychedelics and consciousness expansion moves mainstream, there are going to be a lot of people out there experimenting with meditation, breathwork and legal natural or medically prescribed products (i.e. tripping), but doing so without the right practices, support our tools. So we built Trip so people can more safely and intelligently make the most out of their consciousness expanding activities. The app takes the custom developed protocols that we have built for our @FieldTripHealth centers and makes them available to anyone doing work with consciousness expansion. Trip is not intended to be a substitute for properly supervised medical and psychological care, but it can help you get the most out of your consciousness-expanding practices!
