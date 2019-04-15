Remove black, white or transparent space from around images, quickly and easily!
Simply upload your image(s), select the colour you want to trim off and Trimmy! You will receive your image(s) back, trimmed and zipped.
Ben SMaker@beesum
Hi all! From time to time I get clients sending me images with black borders (mostly only on 2 sides of the image) so I need to crop each of them to get the image for the website. Has anyone else come across this? It is pretty annoying. I thought those with no coding knowledge, no special programs, apps or scripts might benefit from a quick way to do this, so I built Trimmy! I can introduce new features if people need them: **Choose colour to remove** You can pick the colour to trim off the image(s) **Resize** Set pixel width or height and resize image(s) keeping the ratio **Optimise** Set quality percentage ...plus more! It is in beta but check it out and let me know what you guys and gals think. I hope it is of use to others.
