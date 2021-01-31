discussion
Ken Ng
Maker
Just another developer
🎈
Hello everyone Thanks for checking out TrimAndResize - The easiest way to trim your images and make it fit on any canvas. Features ✅ Trim .JPG, .PNG images ✅ Resize .PNG images ✅ Change Position, Background Color of .PNG images with transparent background ✅ Mass image processing (Pro Version only) ✅ And many more features to come: - Creating variations to make your designs look best on POD sites: Redbubble, Teespring and Merch by Amazon,... - Remove solid background color for .JPG images and .PNG images ==> No need to pay monthly for Canva subscriptions to get transparent background You can try all the features with Basic Version. In case you want to get future updates and enjoy mass image processing then get Pro Version instead.
