TrimAlly is a social fitness app, designed to arrange workouts by connecting you with others who are looking for a workout partner.
Enter your workout details and TrimAlly will return a list of matches. You can also keep up to date and in contact via the app.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Lee MottHunter@lee_mott
Personally I always seem to push myself harder and get better results when I train with someone else. However finding or arranging workouts was always a back and forth of messages. I created this app to help make this easier and hopefully help users get more motivated and excited to workout.
Upvote Share·