TrimAlly

Social fitness app to help find a workout partner.

TrimAlly is a social fitness app, designed to arrange workouts by connecting you with others who are looking for a workout partner.

Enter your workout details and TrimAlly will return a list of matches. You can also keep up to date and in contact via the app.

Personally I always seem to push myself harder and get better results when I train with someone else. However finding or arranging workouts was always a back and forth of messages. I created this app to help make this easier and hopefully help users get more motivated and excited to workout.
