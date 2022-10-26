Products
Ranked #7 for today

Trillion

AR powered try-on of jewellery

Free
Trillion allows users to try on jewelry pieces in AR using a mobile camera to make an informed decision 😻 Our virtual try-on technology ensures: 🦾 anatomically accurate jewelry placement 💃🏼 instant motion response 👀 hyper-realistic details
Launched in Android, Augmented Reality, Tech by
Trillion
About this launch
TrillionAR-powered try-on of jewelry
1review
28
followers
Trillion by
Trillion
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Android, Augmented Reality, Tech. Made by
Ruslan Pechenkin
and
Sergey Paskhalov
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Trillion
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Trillion's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#64