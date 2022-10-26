Products
Trillion
Ranked #7 for today
Trillion
AR powered try-on of jewellery
Trillion allows users to try on jewelry pieces in AR using a mobile camera to make an informed decision 😻 Our virtual try-on technology ensures: 🦾 anatomically accurate jewelry placement 💃🏼 instant motion response 👀 hyper-realistic details
Launched in
Android
,
Augmented Reality
,
Tech
by
Trillion
About this launch
Trillion
AR-powered try-on of jewelry
Trillion by
Trillion
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
Augmented Reality
,
Tech
. Made by
Ruslan Pechenkin
and
Sergey Paskhalov
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Trillion
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Trillion's first launch.
