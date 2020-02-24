Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
greg king
Hunter
Met the founder at my co-working space, good guy and interesting take on evolving mental health.
Maker
Thanks @gregking23 for the shout and I really appreciate your advice, support and unfiltered feedback over the last few months. Hey PH, Andy from Trill here...Trill is a mental fitness app that delivers premium audio content focused on meditation, motivation, and punch-you-in-the-mouth wellness content. Our mission is to get your mind right for every situation. We're creating mental fitness for the people. We have over 200 pieces of original content (thousand more in production), covering issues like stress, happiness, focus, sleep, screaming, sex, body image, and other topics. Check it out at https://apple.co/35DfIH5. Currently, it's available for iOS on the App store. We drop new content throughout each month. I was an early Headspace employee and saw there was a massively under-served audience that wasn't being reached by existing mental health content. Although mindfulness has become more accessible, there's still a stigma and our team is making it more mainstream. Instead of flowery language coupled with bullshit spa imagery or cartoons, we went the opposite direction: Make a brand that people want to rep while creating honest content (swearing included). Trill is heavily influenced by music culture, street-wear, tradition and art. When creating Trill, I wanted make sure we upheld an ethos: - Build a lifestyle brand: It's not an app, it's a fucking vibe.- Create a new sound: Mindfulness that is blunt with real-talk sans bullshit. It's from a close friend - not a monk, therapist or guru. - Make it sexy: Default to provocative topics and imagery.- Make it cool: Bring culture to mental health and overthrow the banal themes in current mental health products. - Be inclusive: Trill is built for everyone and not limited to the burbs, corporate health plans or the scientific community. - Break tradition: More comprehensive approach to mindfulness beyond meditation. Do avant-garde mindfulness shit. We have a 7-day trial, but I've generated thirty promo codes for 1-month access for the PH community (first come, first serve - and Apple only let's me create 100/year ‾\_(ツ)_/‾ ). If you're feeling adventurous, check out our "NSFW" section (Not Safe for Wellness). Thanks for the love and give me a shout if you have any questions. Andy
