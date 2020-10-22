discussion
Zlatko Najdenovski
MakerDesigning with an ethical foresight
So, here is the thing. I‘ve always wanted to build something for the youngest of generations, for the travellers and flâneurs at heart. This online tool is built with ethical foresight from the grown-up, from design and technology stack to legal framework and business model. But most importantly, it‘s built for the people who nurture global friendships and embrace the differences in culture, tradition and belief, who are perennial seekers of meaning while on the road, who strives to minimise their ecological footprint, and who are life-long learners. Product-wise, the initial stage is tailored to offer solely a hosting/meeting experiences, but the essence is wider, for which it‘ll reveal itself based on the community‘s tendencies and wishes because Tribevibe is a community-driven platform. For the full story, I invite you to read the case study. https://ensage.co/work/tribevibe
