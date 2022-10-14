Products
Tribecrafters Job Board
Tribecrafters Job Board
Pairing community managers with community-led organizations
You've taken the course, now leverage our network of community led-organizations to find your next career.
Launched in
Remote Work
,
Career
,
Community
by
Tribecrafters
About this launch
Tribecrafters Job Board by
Tribecrafters
was hunted by
James Bohrman
in
Remote Work
,
Career
,
Community
. Made by
James Bohrman
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Tribecrafters
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#220
