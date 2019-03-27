$300 on GCP, $200 on Microsoft Azure, $100 on DigitalOcean, free-forever services on AWS, etc. … there are so many amazing offers out there!
Hey Product Hunters, As a builder, I sometimes discover free tiers of services long after I started using a paid alternative which often doesn't really provide too much more value, but could very well lock me in. As a consumer, I often discover products offering a generous free trial, but I would find out about those in obscure ways and through too many different channels (podcasts, random ads on the interwebz, etc.). I wanted a more systematic way to discover such offers, but I couldn't even find a good newsletter about it. Still this wasn't a good-enough reason for me to build something. But as an entrepreneur, I know how hard it is, standing on the other side of this dynamic relationship, trying to let the world know about your shiny new thing, even if it is a very useful new product with an awesome free tier/trial. All of this is why I built Trial Land. It's a free catalogue and a newsletter for consumers and business to browse and stay up-to-date with latest free offerings, and a paid (but cost-effective) service for businesses to list and promote their new (or established) products. I announced Trial Land about 3 months ago and 230 people subscribed for the launch. Couple of days ago I started sending invites and about 40 people have registered since. Today, we are launching, with 2 types of listings on the site: - Basic ($9.99), includes only the listing (page) - Premium ($199.99), which includes promotion on the site, the Trial Land newsletter and social media Eventually I will add promotional campaign builder, which will be charging relative to results (likely tracking Cost-per-click). I decided to begin with fixed-price packages just because they were easier to implement (and I could launch faster). If you want to list an offer on the site - here is a special discount code for Product Hunters: PRODUCT-HUNT-LOVE This will give you 50% off on 1 order (Basic or Premium), and it's valid until 4th of April, 2019. Best, Nikolay
