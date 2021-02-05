discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Meng Taing
MakerSoftware Engineer | Fullstack
When you hang out with your buddies or your partner frequently, it's troublesome to split the bill or settle it later all the time. You need a way to keep track of who has paid for whom. At the end of the month, you can settle it all in one go. That's where Trexy comes in handy. Trexy record your expenses, splits the bill automatically when you add multiple spenders, and keep track of who paid for whom. Trexy supports multiple currencies, which most of the expense tracker apps don't have. When you can travel overseas freely again, you will find this feature extremely useful. Everyone needs an expense tracker so that you know where your money goes. Cut down the spending on the luxurious catgories. Compare your expenses this month with the previous months.
Share