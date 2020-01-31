Trevor.io Slack Alerts

Discussion
Harry Marshall
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I’m part of the team at Trevor.io. Today, we're launching Slack Alerts! This feature lets you combine text with data to generate context-specific Slack messages that get triggered whenever your Trevor.io queries have new or changed results. We’ve been relying on this internally for a few months. Most recently, we've been using it to get notified whenever a user: 1. posts a new product feedback message. 2. reaches “power user” status (we love this one! 😃) 3. makes one of their Trevor.io dashboards public. We're super excited to make this feature live. It's available immediately on all of our plans (including our free starter plan). Try it out and tell us what you think - we’d love your feedback! And any questions at all, we’re around to help.
