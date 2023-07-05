Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Trevor
See Trevor’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Trevor: Embedded Dashboards
Trevor: Embedded Dashboards

Trevor: Embedded Dashboards

No-code embedded dashboards for your app

Free Options
Embed
Build powerful, responsive dashboards that sit beautifully in your app, in minutes. Make use of a vast range of charting & visualisation options that let you tell the perfect story. Build, deploy and iterate super fast ⚡️ (Developer docs in the links section)
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
Developer Tools
 +3 by
Trevor
LiveSurface
Ad
Get real in real time, drag and drop photo-real mockups

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you want to provide data insights to your customers and don't want to build a whole analytics experience from scratch, we'd love to hear from you! Let us know what's important to you and how we can continue improving 🙂"

Trevor: Embedded Dashboards
The makers of Trevor: Embedded Dashboards
About this launch
Trevor
TrevorThe fastest way to get answers from your database
23reviews
351
followers
Trevor: Embedded Dashboards by
Trevor
was hunted by
Rogan Sage
in User Experience, Analytics, Developer Tools. Made by
Tom Gardiner
,
Rogan Sage
,
Harry Marshall
,
Tom Gardiner
,
Rui Ribeiro
and
Oleg Kapustin
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
Trevor
is rated 4.8/5 by 23 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2017.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-