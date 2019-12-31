Trendy Wisdom

Discussion
Karim Ouda
Maker
Happy new year everyone, I thought there is nothing better than kickstarting the new special year "2020" with an MVP :) Recently I was curious about what makes the "top highlighted" lines in a Medium article so special, I decided to first put them in one place, and as in almost all ideas "I didn't find anyone doing that so i decided to do it myself :)" My plan is to keep monitoring new medium posts and whenever a post is getting attention (1000+ claps) I will add any highlighted quote/line (if any) to trendywisdom.com I hope you will find it useful, if so, then please don't forget to subscribe to receive new quotes on a weekly basis
Maker
Which is the best user channel for this product in your opinion
Web (user checks the website)
Mobile App
Other
