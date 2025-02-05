Launches
Trendtracker
Trendtracker
Discover trends that matter instantly
Discover trends that matter instantly with Trendtracker. Access the latest trend insights anytime, anywhere. Our AI Agent is here to help you make smarter strategic decisions—and, of course, keep you updated on what’s trending.
Free Options
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
About this launch
Trendtracker
was hunted by
Yannick Khayati
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Niels Vanderstraeten
,
Yannick Khayati
,
Sabyasachi
,
Vincent Defour
and
Mathias Colpaert
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
This is Trendtracker - Discover's first launch.