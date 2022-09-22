Products
Home
→
Product
→
Trendoo
Trendoo
World's first NFT marketplace for influencers
Trendoo is the world's first NFT marketplace built for influencers. We are the first Web3 photo and video sharing social platform revolutionising influencer and fan connections, where content creators get paid in crypto by fans & brands.
Social Media
Web3
NFT
Trendoo
About this launch
Octavian Neguletu
Social Media
Web3
NFT
Octavian Neguletu
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
