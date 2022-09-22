Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Trendoo
Ranked #19 for today

Trendoo

World's first NFT marketplace for influencers

Free
Embed
Trendoo is the world's first NFT marketplace built for influencers. We are the first Web3 photo and video sharing social platform revolutionising influencer and fan connections, where content creators get paid in crypto by fans & brands.
Launched in Social Media, Web3, NFT by
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Octavian Neguletu
in Social Media, Web3, NFT. Made by
Octavian Neguletu
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Trendoo's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#55