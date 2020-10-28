discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aqsath Rasyid Naradhipa
MakerCEO NoLimit Indonesia
Trending Duck is such an easiest way to understand the most popular product on Ecommerce generally. 1. It's a free subscription with weekly powerful insight sent directly to your mail. 2. Million data is collected and processed every single hour with advanced crawling analytics tools. 3. Source of the insight is taken from the worldwide class and also the largest ecommerce in the world In Trending Duck, you will not only get the top trending product as it is, but also analytical information why those products become trend. These information will be useful, not only for your new insights, but also can improve your product and service development by following the trends
Share