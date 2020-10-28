Log In
Trending Duck

Get data driven trends of top physical/ecom products, weekly

A weekly newsletter that analyses and gives a summary of the top 10 and trending physical and e-commerce products from around the world. Gain product inspiration, understand offers that worked, or generate content ideas - all it takes is just a 10-minute read.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aqsath Rasyid Naradhipa
Maker
CEO NoLimit Indonesia
Trending Duck is such an easiest way to understand the most popular product on Ecommerce generally. 1. It's a free subscription with weekly powerful insight sent directly to your mail. 2. Million data is collected and processed every single hour with advanced crawling analytics tools. 3. Source of the insight is taken from the worldwide class and also the largest ecommerce in the world In Trending Duck, you will not only get the top trending product as it is, but also analytical information why those products become trend. These information will be useful, not only for your new insights, but also can improve your product and service development by following the trends
