trendin.dev

trendin.dev

Get your daily trends, easy

Free
Are you tired of visiting multiple sites? Are you tired of missing daily trends? Trendin is the solution for these problems, it was created to be the start page for all developers.
Launched in Web App, Productivity, Developer Tools by
trendin.dev
About this launch
trendin.dev
trendin.devGet your daily trends, easy.
0
reviews
2
followers
trendin.dev by
trendin.dev
was hunted by
Jeremy Zabala
in Web App, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Jeremy Zabala
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
trendin.dev
is not rated yet. This is trendin.dev's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#128