Alex Furman
Maker
Hey guys! We recently started using Trello for our product's public roadmap. We wanted our public board to be available at roadmap.oursite.com instead of trello.com/b/uglyurl, and we were NOT happy to settle for a simple redirect. So, we built TrelloMask! It lets you - Make your public Trello available at your own custom domain (trello.com/uglyurl —> yoursite.com) ✅ - Add custom branding (i.e. your company's logo) to your board ✅ - Add Google analytics to your board ✅ Thanks to TrelloMask, our public Trello roadmap is now available at https://roadmap.cloak.ist/. It would otherwise be stuck at https://trello.com/b/5D8wseZO/cl.... Enjoy and feel free to ask questions! 😎
