TrelloAnnualReport

Hey folks! this is something we've wanted to build for years, and finally (somehow in 2020!) we found the time 🙂 Add this Power-Up to your team's Trello board. Follow the simple set up (we need to know your in progress and done lists), then wait a few minutes or less to get your report. We'll email you when it's done. Take a look at the screenshots to see the sort of data we show - Total cards completed in 2020, plus fastest card completion and busiest/quietist month - Usain Bolt award: fastest card completion (gold/silver/bronze) - Atlas award: most cards assigned (gold/silver/bronze) - Busy Bee award: Most cards completed (gold/silver/bronze) Hopefully there is something in there you can share with your team, your boss or the whole company. But remember it's... ⚠️ Just for fun! ⚠️ If you've got suggestions on what we could add for the 2021 version let me know below 🙂 We built this using a lot of the tech we built for Blue Cat Reports (https://bluecatreports.com/) but stripped back to make it lightning fast to load and easy to set up. If you are looking for more useful reporting for Trello definitely check that out.
