Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Trello Power Ups
Trello Power Ups
Simplify your hiring processes
Visit
Upvote 23
20% off for 6 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Streamline your company’s hiring processes. Create job openings, receive applications as Trello cards, and engage with applicants right from Trello.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
by
Trello Power Ups
Portfolios by Contra
Ad
A portfolio website that works for you
About this launch
Trello Power Ups
Simplify your hiring processes
1
review
23
followers
Follow for updates
Trello Power Ups by
Trello Power Ups
was hunted by
Mustafa Sener
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Mustafa Sener
,
M.Nezih Bilgin
,
Şafak Otur
,
Mahmut Işçi
,
Deniz Sener
,
Zaman Safari
,
Tayfun Doğan
,
Nazlı Karayalı
,
Egemen Gurallar
,
Çiğdem Büyükaşık
,
Huseyin Ceteci
,
Öykü Sorgun
and
İrfan Yildirim
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Trello Power Ups
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Trello Power Ups's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report