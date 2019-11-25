Discussion
Bret Doucette
Maker
Bricelyn (my co-founder) and I spend quite a bit of time outdoors, enjoying the trails, mountains, and ski areas of Colorado. From day hikes and trail runs to longer backpacking trips, snow climbs, and winter camping, we love everything the mountains have to offer. Mountain weather, however, can make an enjoyable adventure not so fun when you’re unprepared (we’ve experienced this firsthand more times than we’d like to admit). The idea for TrekWeather came from finding it difficult to pinpoint a weather forecast for specific areas along our routes and at different elevations. We found the resources that have this information today to be clunky to use, especially on our phones while driving to a trailhead. Other popular weather websites and apps just didn’t have the detail we needed as most forecasts were for the towns closest to our destination; towns whose weather can be extremely different from the weather in the mountains. With all of this in mind, we are building TrekWeather. Our aim is to be your reliable weather source when you are preparing for your next outdoor adventure. We're doing this by offering a modern, simplistic website where you can search for specific trails, peaks, and ski areas in Colorado and get a detailed and pinpointed weather forecast.
