discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lluis Cañadell
Maker
Co-Founder at Treinta
🎈
Hi! I am the Co-Founder of Treinta, together with @manhei We launched Treinta to address the fact that out of the 50 million microbusinesses in LATAM, 90% still track their sales and expenses by using pen and paper. There are plenty of accounting software, most of which are great for SMEs but not at all adequate for microbusinesses as they are expensive and overly complex. Treinta solves the problem with an app that is free and tailored to their needs. Treinta is now available in 17 countries across Spanish-speaking LATAM and users are loving us!
Share