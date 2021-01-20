Log In
Treinta

Digital ledger app for Latin American microbusinesses

Free mobile app that helps the 50 million microbusinesses in Latin America become more efficient. The app allows owners to record transactions, track credits and debits, see business statistics, gain control over their inventory, among many other things.
Hi! I am the Co-Founder of Treinta, together with @manhei We launched Treinta to address the fact that out of the 50 million microbusinesses in LATAM, 90% still track their sales and expenses by using pen and paper. There are plenty of accounting software, most of which are great for SMEs but not at all adequate for microbusinesses as they are expensive and overly complex. Treinta solves the problem with an app that is free and tailored to their needs. Treinta is now available in 17 countries across Spanish-speaking LATAM and users are loving us!
