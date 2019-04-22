Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Treets

Treets

Clothing that makes a positive impact on the environment 🌲

get it
Many companies are adopting a "one product for one tree" incentive. Treets have flipped that model to donate the majority of profit back to the environment.
Each and every shirt sold donates $5 to plant 5 trees.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Nick Toffolon
Nick Toffolon
Makers
Nick Toffolon
Nick Toffolon
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nick Toffolon
Nick ToffolonMaker@nicktoffolon · Product designer
I've created Treets to help reduce carbon emissions. This is achieved by donating profits to nature conservation groups like OneTreePlanted. 100 trees have been planted so far!
Upvote ·