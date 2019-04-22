Many companies are adopting a "one product for one tree" incentive. Treets have flipped that model to donate the majority of profit back to the environment.
Each and every shirt sold donates $5 to plant 5 trees.
Nick ToffolonMaker@nicktoffolon · Product designer
I've created Treets to help reduce carbon emissions. This is achieved by donating profits to nature conservation groups like OneTreePlanted. 100 trees have been planted so far!
