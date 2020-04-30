Discussion
Artem Syzonenko
Maker
Hi PH community! I wrote thousands of tasks over the years, and all of them were written for remote team members. And for most of them I needed a big canvas to explain everything, utilizing a combination of written paragraphs and images to make my vision clear. I don’t like to have to attach my images at the end of a document, but rather to integrate them in order to better explain the text. Some other popular project management tools didn't satisfy me because the text field is small and images attached at the end and not within a description. I want my images to be placed right after the text they relate to, because I want my readers to be able to review all visuals before moving on to the next paragraph. This is why I favor text representation such as Medium, where images are first-class citizens used to enhance descriptions, and are not treated like an afterthought or text appendix. Eventually, I realised that what I wanted was to use a mix of Paper and Github, so a “single task at a time” interface with rich task descriptions, along with category/people assignment features. So we created Treenga. Tasks are grouped by categories (tags), which can be hierarchical and represent your project structure, or be designed around task attributes such as milestones or urgency. Main features: - team-based - hierarchical tags (categories) - simple and fast interface - WYSIWYG-editor for task description - drafts, so you never lose your work - task history, so you aware who changed what - private tasks - hierarchical comments like on PH; it's clear who answered whom - realtime notifications - category descriptions - account sharing for easy freelancing, combine multiple accounts in a single interface - @user mentions - instant filter which applies in realtime - a constant user state wherever we can; collapsed comment stays collapsed Try it, we create a sample team upon registration, so you can easily understand how it behaves. Your feedback is welcome! Limited time offer for PH community: $200 startup credit, which is about a year of free usage for a team of 10 people.
