TreeExchange

Automagically convert your DigitalOcean usage into trees

Automagically convert your DigitalOcean usage into freshly-planted trees.
Sign in with DigitalOcean to pull through how many droplets you use. We then suggest a proportionate number of trees to plant (or you can select the number yourself).
Tree Exchange App - Steadfast CollectiveWritten by: Pete Heslop In early September, we made a radical change to our working week at Steadfast Collective. We started The Friday Collective, an initiative for all team members to make Fridays a time for learning, teaching and exploring new ideas.
Pete Heslop
Maker
Creator, maker and developer
Each month, as a studio, we spend a large amount of money on server costs to keep our websites and web apps running. So we wondered what it would look like to spend a proportionate amount of money on something that would keep the planet up and running. As a studio, we rely on Digital Ocean to host our websites and applications online and know that thousands of other companies and organisations use Digital Ocean for their hosting. We decided to utilise the amazing Digital Ocean API to convert the size and number of Digital Ocean Droplets (servers) people have into planted trees. We had a feeling we wouldn’t be the only ones interested in this. Happy tree planting 🌲
