TreeExchange

Pete Heslop
MakerCreator, maker and developer
Each month, as a studio, we spend a large amount of money on server costs to keep our websites and web apps running. So we wondered what it would look like to spend a proportionate amount of money on something that would keep the planet up and running. As a studio, we rely on Digital Ocean to host our websites and applications online and know that thousands of other companies and organisations use Digital Ocean for their hosting. We decided to utilise the amazing Digital Ocean API to convert the size and number of Digital Ocean Droplets (servers) people have into planted trees. We had a feeling we wouldn’t be the only ones interested in this. Happy tree planting 🌲
