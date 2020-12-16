discussion
Jelle Bekirovic
MakerInternet Entrepreneur in Sustainability
Hi hunters, Turn your next online purchase into trees 🌲. TreeClicks for Chrome & Firefox is already live for more than a year now. So far we've planted more than 1600 trees together, and almost 1500 trees are waiting to be planted. A growing amount of people is shopping from their mobile phone. That is why we decided to launch TreeClicks for iOS and Android 📱. It works simple: 1. Install TreeClicks for Mobile 2. Select a shop from the associated shopping list 3. If you shop here, we'll plant free trees. 🛒 E-commerce exceeds 600 billion dollars in the USA. If only a small percent will use TreeClicks, we can reforest an area with the size of Ireland 🌐 Sync Tree Counter across devices If you've set up an account, we'll monitor your trees. And yes, your Tree Counter sync's across devices. So you can easily plant more trees cross-platform. ♻️ Shopping disclaimer Of course, for sustainability reasons, it is best not to shop. But if you still need something, it is best to use TreeClicks. We also have connections with essential services like insurances, energy providers, grocery stores, etc. If you have any feedback, please let me know! Cheers, Jelle
