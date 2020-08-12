treble.ai + HubSpot

Discussion
2 Reviews
Felipe Otálora
Maker
Hello everyone! I'm Felipe Otálora, and I'm treble.ai's Co-founder and CPO. The reason we are here today is because we just launched our integration with HubSpot on ProductHunt, and we figured a good amount of you would be interested in it. In case you didn't know, treble.ai offers you the possibility of creating automated conversations via WhatsApp for all kinds of use cases: Onboarding, Customer Support, Growth, Sales, and many more. Well, after months of talking to clients and prospects, we realized a lot of them required an integration with HubSpot in order to organize and store all the extra data they were collecting via automated conversations; they also rejoiced at the opportunity of launching automated campaigns via WhatsApp right from their own HubSpot platform. Knowing this, we embarked on the project of building an integration that would allow for both treble.ai and HubSpot to work in sync, thus making everyone's lives easier. So, in short, I'm extending an invitation to all of you so you can discover how our solution and this new integration with HubSpot work. We're very excited about this launch and are working hard on future product features and integrations, so we can make our solution your number one choice when it comes to WhatsApp messaging and automation.
