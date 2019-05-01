Traxo CONNECT revinents corporate travel for the modern company. With its proprietary data aggregation technology, Traxo CONNECT eliminates the need for clunky old booking tools and gives employees freedom to book anywhere -- and still stay in budget.
Around the web
The Skift 2018 Corporate Travel Innovators ListEvery company wants to be innovative, but a small few are more successful than others. So many companies across travel claim to be innovators that it can be hard to even understand what innovation is anymore. Corporate travel, of course, is dominated by legacy players like American Express Global Business Travel or Concur that provide solutions to the biggest companies in the world.
Skift
Traxo Crafts Small & Midmarket Solution: Business Travel News"We've studied the small and midsize market for a number of years," said Traxo CEO Andres Fabris. "We've interviewed dozens of travel managers to understand, specifically, what they really need, and it's two things: the need to know where their travelers are for safety and security reasons and they want to save money."
Businesstravelnews
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Cara WhitehillMaker@caragpw · @Traxo. Travel nerd. San Francisco.
The Traxo team is excited to share Traxo CONNECT with a new audience! An ideal tool for Small and Mid-Sized companies, it helps cost-effectively manage corporate travel programs without the overhead of clunky booking tools, keeping both Road Warriors and Finance teams happy.
Upvote Share·