Traw
Ranked #1 for today

Traw

Replayable whiteboard for remote team

Free
Embed
Traw is a lightweight communication service that enables free, whiteboard-based conversations between remote teams. All meeting content, including audio recordings, is saved and can be accessed for replay.
Launched in Productivity, Messaging, SaaS
Traw
About this launch
Replayable whiteboard for remote team
5reviews
361
followers
was hunted by
Nam Gi, Min
in Productivity, Messaging, SaaS. Made by
Nam Gi, Min
,
kyumin shim
,
Charles Jeong
,
Dokyeong Ha
,
kyungjin
and
hansol
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. This is Traw's first launch.
Upvotes
245
Vote chart
Comments
30
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#24