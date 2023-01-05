Products
Home
→
Product
→
Traw
Ranked #1 for today
Traw
Replayable whiteboard for remote team
Visit
Upvote 245
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Traw is a lightweight communication service that enables free, whiteboard-based conversations between remote teams. All meeting content, including audio recordings, is saved and can be accessed for replay.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
SaaS
+2 by
Traw
About this launch
Traw
Replayable whiteboard for remote team
5
reviews
361
followers
Follow for updates
Traw by
Traw
was hunted by
Nam Gi, Min
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
SaaS
. Made by
Nam Gi, Min
,
kyumin shim
,
Charles Jeong
,
Dokyeong Ha
,
kyungjin
and
hansol
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Traw
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Traw's first launch.
Upvotes
245
Comments
30
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#24
Report