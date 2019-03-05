Traverous is a social travel journal app. It creates bird's-eye view video of your journey.
Features
* Attach Photos, 10-second Videos, Checkins
* No internet required while traveling
* Supports Air Travel
* Add music to video
* Connect with Travelers like you
Reviews
Discussion
Emad EhsanMaker@e_mad_ehsan · Co Founder of Traverous.
We traveled a lot and felt that there was no effective way to revisit and share travel experiences. No matter how you explain, the other person cannot visualize how adventurous your trip has been. And to relive your travel memories, simple photos and videos fail to represent the whole journey. With Bird's-eye view video, you can actually see the scenery that is otherwise not capture-able with your camera.
Arslan Afzal@arslan_afzal1 · nothing
bindaasss app
