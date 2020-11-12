discussion
Hasitha Chandrasekara
Maker
Hi PH, TravelPeri is a product that I started working on last year just before the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry. Now that we are heading towards a post-pandemic 2021, I thought of reviving the project with a few Covid-19 related updates! I also feel the way forward for TravelPeri would be more travel-related content (user-generated?) in addition to the current features it offers - so I would be willing to consider any partnerships/collaborations with content-creators/writers/bloggers etc... Looking forward for your feedback! A detailed outline of what the current product offers: 1.) A curated list of nearly 1000 bucket-list worthy tourist attractions from 40+ countries made accessible via an interactive map. 2.) Seamlessly locate Booking.com rentals around each listing via a map-widget with price details. 3.) Up to-date Covid-19 statistics made available in each country page. 4.) Ability to sort the curated list of attractions in each country by travel time - based on your current location or a desired city/locality. 5.) Reference links to TripAdvisor reviews and Google map coordinates for each listing. Read more @: https://www.travelperi.com/FAQ Contact: contact@travelperi.com
